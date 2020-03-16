Exclusive! Udaariyaan fame Ketki Chadha to enter Colors' Swaran Ghar

Among the most loved actresses in the Punjabi film, Ketki Chadha is all set to be seen in Sangita Ghosh’s show, Swaran Ghar.
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Among the most loved actresses in the Punjabi film, Ketki Chadha is all set to be seen in Sangita Ghosh’s show, Swaran Ghar.

The details regarding Ketki’s role are yet to be known.

About the ongoing track, Nakul, Vikram, and Yug reach Swaran Ghar to search for the old will. But when Ginni reaches home with a lady, they rush to leave before Swaran enters the house. Later, Swaran comes home and searches for Mickey as she might have left for home already. Nakul and Vikram find a white box inside a piano and they take it out. Nakul manages to hide when Swaran reaches the room, and he escapes from the back door.

But the lady who had entered Swaran Ghar with Ginni sees Vikram in the house and screams. She calls him a thief. Vikram runs away before getting caught and reaches home. On the other hand, the lady finds Vikram's picture at Swaran Ghar and reveals that he had entered the house, leaving everyone shocked. Ajit decides to shift to Swaran Ghar to protect Swaran and the other ladies.

Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained equations between parents and children. Ravi and Sargun's first production 'Udaariyaan' on the same channel is working wonders on the small screens.

Latest Video