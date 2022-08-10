Exclusive! Udaariyaan fame Lokesh Batta to enter Naagin 6

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Telly world and this time we bring to you news from your favorite show Naagin 6. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering TV news to our readers who like to keep themselves updated with the happenings in the TV world.

Also read: Exclusive! Time slot for Naagin 6 changed; show to be telecasted at this new time slot

Naagin 6 has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now with its intriguing plot twists and Tejasswi Prakash’s deadly and supreme Naagin avatar.

Now, we have some exclusive information from the show.

As per sources, Lokesh Batta, who was part of Udaariyaan formerly, another Colors TV show is now all set to enter Naagin 6. The details about his character are still unknown but it will be very interesting to see the actor in the show.

Naagin 6 is one the most successful instalments in the Naagin 6 series, begun by Ekta Kapoor through Balaji Telefilms and all the seasons, we witnessed some stellar performances of TV beauties like Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan among others.

The show is going through major twists and it will be interesting to see what happens here on.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Nehmat falls; Ekam rushes to save her, leaving Harleen