EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: Fateh and Tejo DON the looks of Iconic Bollywood characters for the Diwali celebration

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Currently, the show has been witnessing major twists and turns. The trio has been leaving us glued to the screens. Jass will now become a pain to Jasmin too, but she shall try to manipulate him once again. This will now create a major doubt that is Jasmin the reason behind all the misery that the Sandhus and Tejo are facing. Will this create a major rift between Fateh and Jasmin and bring Tejo closer to him?

In the upcoming episode, apart from the major showdown, the show is all set to have a grand Diwali celebration with eminent stars being a part of the celebration like Gippy Grewal, Ravi Dubey, Choti Sarrdaarni's cast and more. Now the exclusive news is that Fateh aka Ankit and Tejo aka Priyanka will don the looks of iconic Bollywood characters. Ankit looks stunning in Mithun Da's look from Disco Dancer and Tejo looks mesmerizing as Shanaya (Alia Bhatt). Gurpreet becomes Simran from DDLJ. It will be interesting to see what will Isha aka Jasmin play.

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Devirosh Films and airs on Colors. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

