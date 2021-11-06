EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: 'I would like to do a Superhero series' Karan V Grover PLANS to do these interesting roles and shows

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

We rang the dapper to know what kind of characters is he looking out for apart from Angad Maan, he had something really exciting to share check it out:

What kind of shows would you like to do?

I would love to do a superhero series, time travel mysteries. I would surely want to do a massively historical series or shows. These are something I am waiting to do at least once.

Any specific character that you would like to play?

I see myself in the future doing something like Family Man, jobs like what Steve Carell does or something like Pink Panther. I like what Jim Carrey does as well so yes I would love to do something dynamic like that.

Talking about Udaariyaan, how was your first experience with the cast?

They are wonderful people, It felt like I have been a part of the show for a long, Chandigarh is a warm city, the people here are really welcoming. The unit is fun, I have worked with them earlier. People have soo much fun here, the cast yes, Ankit, Priyanka everyone has been extremely welcoming.

