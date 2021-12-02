EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Jass aka Lokesh Batta on his favourite food, vacation spot and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Fans will get to see one more glimpse of Jass soon in the show as reported. We got in touch with the adorable villain Jass aka Lokesh Batta and had an intriguing chat with him, this is surely an unmissable conversation, check it out:

What kind of a person is Lokesh, is he like Jass?

Not at all, I cannot imagine myself as Jass in any way. I live a simple life, my family lives in Bombay and out there working, gym and cycling take up my whole day. I am an emotional person, I cannot hurt anybody. I am very sensitive and I take care of peoples hearts and feelings and emotions.

What are your hobbies?

I love travelling, I am a beach person so whenever I get some time I plan a trip to Goa to rejuvenate from all the work. I am a big foodie as well, being a Punjabi, I head out to every place to try out new cuisines and dishes. Yes, I have this love for films, I never miss out on watching new films. So yes, these are my hobbies.

What is your soul food?

I am a non-vegetarian, I love butter chicken a lot. Whenever I get a chance to explore I would head out and devour some non-vegetarian dishes. Food is indeed the only thing that fills your soul and heart. Mood gets revived with just one tasty dish.

Any place that you would suggest visiting for once at least?

I am also a party person, I love meeting friends and going out. One place that fits best is Goa. Even when people who live in Bombay tell me that they haven't visited Goa gives me a shock. So I would recommend that everyone should once visit Goa and enjoy that vibe.

Are you a road trip person or would travel by train or plane?

I am a road trip person, I prefer travelling to places by road to explore the journey. Unless I have a short trip then plan on taking a flight but apart from that I love road trips, there are times when we plan at midnight and leave for Goa.

How has Chandigarh treated you?

It is beautiful here, there is no traffic, the set is close by and the air is pure. In Bombay, it's quite rushed and filled with traffic your most hours would go in travelling only. So yes, shooting here is an amazing opportunity, I would always consider an outdoor shoot over the same city. With Punjab, I get a chance to visit my relatives too and spend some time away from daily life in Bombay.

