Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Nandini Tiwari bags Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has always topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha, Aishwarya and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a massive fan following. Their characters have become household names.

The viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Now the show is grabbing the headlines as the story is taking a leap with a completely new star cast as the old star cast will be leaving the show as the characters have ended.

Post the leap, the kids will be shown as grown-up kids and they would be taking the story ahead.

A new star cast has been introduced with Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh as the leads of the show.

As per sources, Udaariyan actress Nandini Tiwari has been roped in for the show.

She would be essaying a pivotal role in the serial, the actress will be playing the role of the male lead’s sister and it will be a negative character.

Nandani is the most popular actress and model and is mostly known for television shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Naagin Season 6 and more.

Well, the fans will miss watching the old cast but are excited to see the new star cast in the show.

