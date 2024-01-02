Exclusive! Udariyaann is a lucky show, it has given a career boost to many actors: Karan Sharma

MUMBAI: The show has been running for more than three years now and has been showcasing high voltage drama which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

The show initially started with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the leading roles and later witnessed Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The current season has an on-going drama which is extremely high on drama. (Also Read: Interesting! Karan Sharma Explores New Horizons in 'Udaariyan' as Murtazim Siddiqui)

Karan Sharma is an integral part of Udaariyaan and he plays the role of Murtazim in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan to know about his experience shooting for the show, the challenges he faces playing such a complex character and his bonding with his co-actor among many other things.

Karan shared, “This is the first time I am playing such a challenging role which is grey shaded. Murtazim’s family has a political background and he is basically a good human being but because of circumstances, he is behaves in a particular way. The thing which I really like and is also a challenge is that my character’s lines are at times soft spoken but my facial expressions have to be different than that. It is a layered character and has ample of shades to explore.”

When asked about how the actors of the show have seen drastic success, Karan expressed, “That’s true and I feel that Udariyaann itself is a very lucky show. I don’t think that the show is lucky only for the actors only but producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta too. This show has given a career boost to many actors and I do not think much about the future but I hope it turns lucky for me too! (laughs).”

Shedding light on the bonding he shares with his co-actors, Karan avers, “I bond with mostly everyone but more with Aditi Bhagat and Anuraj Chahal. I feel Aditi is a very courageous girl. The first time I had met her, we had a night shoot and at 1:30 am, when it was extremely cold, I had an overcoat so it wasn’t a problem for me but she was in salwar kameez and was performing scenes where she had to run and among other acts. I really appreciate the way she works extremely hard and is a dedicated actress.”

TellyChakkar also questioned Karan about that one character he thoroughly enjoyed playing in his career so far.

The actor mentioned, “Karan Modi from Ek Nayi Pehchaan was a character I really enjoyed enacting and is very close to my heart. It was a rom-com and I really like this genre.” (Also Read: Interesting! Karan Sharma Explores New Horizons in 'Udaariyan' as Murtazim Siddiqui)

Way to go Karan!