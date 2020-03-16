EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on doing Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala: I wasn’t inclined to mythology but I secretly love the fact that I always end up doing this genre

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul Sharma in the lead roles who play Yashoda and Nand in the show.

Child actor Aarya Bhadra is seen as little Krishna.

Apart from Neha, Rahul, and Aarya, the show has many other important characters.

Actress Udeshna Borah was one of them who portrayed the role of Putna in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Udeshna who spoke about the show, her experience working for mythological shows and much more.

How challenging is it to play a mythological character?

I wasn’t inclined to mythology in the beginning. But now, I secretly love the fact that I always end up doing mythology because of my looks and would love to continue this for my next projects too.

How has your experience been working with the star cast so far?

It was great. We had a good time together on the set and between the shots as well. Neha di is an amazing person and I would love to work with her again. As a newbie, it can be a little overwhelming at times during shoot but it was so kind of her to make me feel so comfortable all the while.

Any interesting story behind bagging this role?

I was approached by the production team directly to play a part in the show as Putna. What made me say yes was that I haven’t played a character like this before, so it would be interesting to go with it and give it a shot.

