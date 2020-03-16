EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on doing Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala: I wasn’t inclined to mythology but I secretly love the fact that I always end up doing this genre

Udeshna Borah is brilliantly portraying the role of Putna in Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala. The actress is loved for her performance.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 03:30
EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on doing Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala: I wasn’t inclined to mythology but I sec

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul Sharma in the lead roles who play Yashoda and Nand in the show.

Child actor Aarya Bhadra is seen as little Krishna.

Apart from Neha, Rahul, and Aarya, the show has many other important characters.

Actress Udeshna Borah was one of them who portrayed the role of Putna in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Udeshna who spoke about the show, her experience working for mythological shows and much more.

How challenging is it to play a mythological character?

I wasn’t inclined to mythology in the beginning. But now, I secretly love the fact that I always end up doing mythology because of my looks and would love to continue this for my next projects too.

How has your experience been working with the star cast so far?

It was great. We had a good time together on the set and between the shots as well. Neha di is an amazing person and I would love to work with her again. As a newbie, it can be a little overwhelming at times during shoot but it was so kind of her to make me feel so comfortable all the while.

Any interesting story behind bagging this role?

I was approached by the production team directly to play a part in the show as Putna. What made me say yes was that I haven’t played a character like this before, so it would be interesting to go with it and give it a shot.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! TV actress Neha Sargam doesn’t look the same any more

udeshna borah Mahabharat Doli Armaanon Ki Parmavatar Shri Krishna Naya Mahisagar Ramayan Savdhaan India Yeh Hai Aashiqui Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir Neha Sargam Sony TV Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala samar ali Yogesh Jadhav hemant bharati Manu Malik Bhaavya Khatri TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Parineetii’s Anchal Sahu, aka Parineet, gets compared to a mill worker; see the video inside
MUMBAI: Anchal Sahu has made a mark in the entertainment industry. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audience with...
EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on doing Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala: I wasn’t inclined to mythology but I secretly love the fact that I always end up doing this genre
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens. The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul...
Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most then followed actresses we have in acting space, we have seen...
Must read! "Where is the talent?" Netizens ask as Vaani Kapoor gets back-to-back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is one of the most followed actresses in the industry. She has portrayed some beautiful...
Exclusive! “I would love to audition down in South movies since I belong there and would also love to host shows”- Nandini, winner of MTV Roadies 18
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Exclusive! It’s my dream to purchase a pink range rover and a pent house someday: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers....
Recent Stories
Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
Latest Video