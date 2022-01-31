EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and music director duo Anand-Milind to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers.

We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for their readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television. This time the news is about one of the most popular comedy shows on Tv, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show which made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

ALSO READ: ENTERTAINING: Kiku Sharda JOKES about how Akshay Kumar and Tapsee Pannu visit The Kapil Sharma Show!

The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes.

We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films.

Now the exclusive is that with an impressive lineup of actors gracing the stage of the show.

The show will witness legendary singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and music director duo Anand-Milind gracing the show.

This is not the first time Udit and Alka have graced the show.

While Anand-Milind will be seen in The Kapil Sharma SHow for the first time.

Udit, Alka and Anand are known for giving blockbuster tracks in their long career span.

The four of them have given hit tracks in the 90s blockbuster movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

Are you excited to see these talented singers in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Team Shark Tank to be the guest of Kapil Sharma in Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show