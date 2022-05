EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal are all set to grace the stage of Sony Tv's Superstar Singer 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood and the digital world.

Sony Entertainment Television is known for bringing unique fiction and non-fiction shows.

The above-mentioned channel is gearing up to launch the second season of the singing reality show Superstar Singer. The first season of the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

We updated the fans that Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Mohd Danish are the new captains of the show, while Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali are the judges. Aditya Narayan is all set to host the show.

Now the breaking news is that Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan are all set to grace the stage of the show and have a musical evening.

Superstar Singer provides a platform to children from across India who are mentored and judged by famous playback singers from the Hindi film industry. They compete against each other in various rounds to win the coveted title and prize.

The winner of the first season Prity Bhattacharjee was awarded the 'Superstar Singer Trophy' along with the cash prize of ₹15,00,000.

