Exclusive! Ulka Gupta breaks her silence on the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul’s tiff says “ Fahmaan is a good friend and the only thing I know is both were good friends and I don’t want to comment anything”

Ulka is a known actor of television and she has a massive fan following and recently Fahmaan's interview has gone viral and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she had anything to say.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 13:00
ulka gupta

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is a well-known actress in the television industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

The actress started her career as a child artist and then rose to fame with her performance in the serial, Jhansi Ki Rani where she essayed the role of the junior warrior.

Recently, she was seen in the serial Banni Chow Home Delivery, where she essayed the role of "Banni''. The audience appreciated her acting chops and she became a household name.

Yesterday Fahmaan Khan did an interview where he revealed what went wrong between Sumbul and his friendship and how she has been brainwashed and hence the friendship is not there anymore.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Ulka Gupta calls up this person to relive a hilarious incident

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ulka, and asked her what she had to say about the fall out, the actress said “I really don’t know what to say as I haven’t watched the video the only thing I know as that there were good friends, and Fahmaan is good friend of mine too, wouldn’t like to comment anything on it.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul’s friendship was loved by the audience and the fans are left heartbroken with the fall out.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sumbul’s reply to this all fiasco.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Ulka Gupta would like to play a sleuth in a future project

 

 

Ulka Gupta Banni Chow Home Delivery StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Khan Imlie Bigg Boss 16 travel TellyChakkar Khatron Ke Khiladi
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 13:00

