Exclusive! Ulka Gupta confirms being offered the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and reveals which reality show she would love to do

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is a well known actress in the television industry and today she has a massive fan following.

The actress started her career as a child artist and then rose to fame with her performance in the serial, Jhansi Ki Rani where she essayed the role of the junior warrior.

Recently, she was seen in the serial Banni Chow Home Delivery where she essayed the role of "Banni '' and the audience has appreciated her acting chops and she became a household name.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar Ulka spoke about doing a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The actress confirmed that she was offered "Khatron Ke Khiladi '' and things didn't work out between them and hence she couldn't be part of the show but in the future she would love to do the show.

She also said that she is open to doing any reality shows as they are doing exceptionally well and she is most interested in doing a dance reality show as she loves dancing so maybe she would like to do a show like that.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress will be apt for the reality show and the fans would be excited to see her.

