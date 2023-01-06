Exclusive! Ulka Gupta talks about being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals the reason why she is not a part of either

Ulka is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and aksed her if she is going to be part of Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 07:00
MUMBAI:Ulka Gupta is a well-known actress in the television industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

The actress started her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her performance in the serial Jhansi Ki Rani, where she essayed the role of the junior warrior.

Recently, she was seen in the serial Banni Chow Home Delivery, where she essayed the role of "Banni''. The audience appreciated her acting chops and she became a household name.

Ulka’s name has been popping up for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was offered the show, but owing to some reasons, she couldn’t be part of either. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is going to be a part of the reality shows, to which the actress replied,“I did get the offer for Bigg Boss, but I declined it as I couldn’t see myself doing the show. I can’t be violent and vocal about things. I feel I am a misfit”. 

She further revealed,“For Khatron Ke Khiladi, I did get a call. But post that, there wasn't any follow up, so couldn’t be part of the show. One reality show that I would love to be in is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as I love dancing. I would be a perfect fit for the show”. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to watch her in a reality show, as they miss watching her on-screen. 

About Author

