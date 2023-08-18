EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta's track comes to an END in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of actors are making entries and exits in various shows.

Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is doing wonders on small screens.

The show stars Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

Dhruv Tara also has many talented actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

We had exclusively reported that actress Ulka Gupta will be entering the show in a pivotal role.

Well, Ulka had mentioned in one of her interviews that she will only be seen for a few episodes in the show.

ALSO READ: Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara?

And now, days after her entry, the actress' character is all set to end.

Ulka will soon be making an exit from the show as her track has come to an end.

The viewers loved Ulka's short stint in the show.

Will you miss Ulka in Dhruv Tara? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Tara punishes Dhruv