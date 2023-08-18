EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta's track comes to an END in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

We had exclusively reported that actress Ulka Gupta will be entering the show in a pivotal role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:37
Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of actors are making entries and exits in various shows.

Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is doing wonders on small screens.

The show stars Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

Dhruv Tara also has many talented actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

We had exclusively reported that actress Ulka Gupta will be entering the show in a pivotal role. 

Well, Ulka had mentioned in one of her interviews that she will only be seen for a few episodes in the show. 

ALSO READ: Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara?

And now, days after her entry, the actress' character is all set to end. 

Ulka will soon be making an exit from the show as her track has come to an end. 

The viewers loved Ulka's short stint in the show. 

Will you miss Ulka in Dhruv Tara? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Tara punishes Dhruv

Dhruv Tara Sony Sab Ulka Gupta Riya Sharma Ishaan Dhawan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Judge Shilpa Shetty talks about her fan moment with the legendary singer ‘Gurdas Maan’ on India’s Got Talent
MUMBAI: Bringing an enchanting blend of charisma and melody to Sony Entertainment Television's talent reality show, '...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Aabha Paul raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Aabha Paul has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts with her hotness, she has...
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship...
Anupamaa: OMG! Dimpy refuses to bend down in front of the Shah family vouches to teach them a lesson; Samar gives up on her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sexy! These clicks of the actress Myra Sareen are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Myra Sareen has been grabbing the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta's track comes to an END in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Recent Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Judge Shilpa Shetty talks about her fan moment with the legendary singer ‘Gurdas Maan’ on India’s Got Talent
Saavi Ki Savaari
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors to go OFF-AIR!
Shraddha Arya
Whoa! Shraddha Arya’s per episode fees for Kundali Bhagya will make your jaws drop
Tanushree Dutta
Shocking! When Tanushree Dutta filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Rakhi Sawant for maligning her name
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband Ashwin K Verma is the real life Sahil Sarabhai, shares why he sometimes becomes Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj Shah to her
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Exclusive! “She is very talented, so it was inevitable the kind of success that she has achieved”, Mudit Nayyar working with Sumbul Touqeer Khan in her early years, and her fame now!