Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Kanika Mann to collaborate for a project

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan, and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him unconditionally.

But then he was eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed as they wanted to see him in the finale.

Post, the show Umar reached stardom, and his fan following reached to another level.

On the other hand, Kanika Mann is a popular actress on television and recently she grabbed the headlines for her daredevil performance in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and she emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

As per sources, Umar and Kanika will be getting together for a project together though there are no details about what the project is all about.

Well, this will be the first time that the two will be working together and the fans are excited to see them together.

