Exclusive! Umar Riaz gives a hint on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding; read to know more

Umar is one of the most loved and known faces of television and he rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Tellychakkar got in touch with Umar and asked him what he has to say about TejRan’s wedding as there is so much speculation about it.
Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.

Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

His bond was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.

But then, he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

These days, the doctor is being offered lots of projects, but he is choosing them very wisely.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Umar and asked him what he has to say about TejRan’s wedding as there is so much speculation about it.

To which Umar replied saying “Apart from dance and clothes there is something called as a honeymoon on which they only have to go we can’t do anything”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar and Karan are still best of friends and they share a brotherhood bond.

Umar in a recent interview as said that he is not that close to Tejasswi Prakash but when they meet they are very cordial and greet each other.

The fans are waiting for TejRan to tie the knot as today they are one of the most loved couples of television.

Fans miss watching Umar on screen but are hoping that he comes up with a new project soon.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

