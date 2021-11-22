EXCLUSIVE! Umesh Bajpai and Aleezha Khan to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront of providing readers with all the latest updates on their favourite TV shows and celebrities.

SAB TV's show Maddam Sir has been entertaining viewers for a very long time.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Yukti Kapoor on gelling up with the girl gang on the sets of Maddam Sir: We all are very well-connected, there is no insecurity between us

The light-hearted cop drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart. The audiences are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

We have seen many new actors joining the show's star cast for various tracks.

Maddam Sir is now gearing up for a few entries.

Aleeza Khan and Umesh Bajpai are all set to enter the show.

Not many details about their characters are out, but we are sure their entries will surely create a dhamaka.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Maddam Sir? Tell us in the comments.

Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, and Sonali Naik in pivotal roles.

Recently, Pankhuri Awasthy entered the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Krishna Verma bags Sony TV's show Dhadkan

