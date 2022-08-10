Exclusive! Uorfi Javed gives her take on the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s Fight, says “I like MC Stan but neither Abdu nor Stan is my friend”!

MUMBAI:Urofi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements.

Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the other reason mostly being her Fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Here's all you need to know about Uorfi Javed's family

Urofi is one trendsetter that is ruling the social media charts. She is fearless and bold and has a very ardent fan following.

Uorfi has been a part of the latest season of Splitsvilla and was seen in the Playground house.

But it wouldn’t be Uorfi if she did not deal with it in an iconic way. TellyChakkar recently caught up with Uorfi at an event, where she arrived wearing a purple glitter rib cage as a top, and when asked about how long did it take for the outfit to be made she said, “ It took at least 3-4 days to make and yeah it's delicate”.

Further, when asked about what is one object or product that she would want to make an outfit of, she said: “ I cannot think of anything too specific right now but it depends, to be honest, and if I think of something I’ll make an outfit of it”

And when asked about the most burning question of right now, about the fight between Abdu and MC Stan, she said, “ See, I like MC Stan but neither Abdu nor Stan is my friend and I did not go on Bigg Boss, so I wouldn't want to comment on it

While, on one side, she is celebrated for her jugaad and attitude, on the flip slide of it, she has been subjected to heavy trolling, FIRs, lewd social media comments, and more.

But lately, she has been getting her dues and you can spot Uorfi at every major fashion event because honestly, brands and fans both love her.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family