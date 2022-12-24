Exclusive Update! Tunisha Sharma passes away: Body will be taken to JJ Hospital tomorrow, no suicide note found

MUMBAI: We have another update on the actress’s death. The television industry is shaken by the news of Tunisha’s Sharma death today and are mourning her young life that is lost to the world. She was working on Sab TV’s show, Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

The TV industry learned that Tunisha passed away and is completely in shock over the young actress’s sad demise and at such a young age. She was just 20 years old and was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room.

We had earlier reported that the body is being taken to JJ hospital for Postmortem but according to new information coming in, we learned that it is kept at a hospital in Nalasopara currently and will be transported to JJ Hospital tomorrow for postmortem.

There was no suicide note found at the scene and according to an anonymous source, has confirmed the production found the actress in the make up room hanging but without any marks on her body other than the mark of the noose around her neck.

The actress had headed to Sheezan’s makeup room and when the production went to call her for her shot, she didn’t respond. After a little while they broke open the room to find the actress hanging.

We reported that Tunisha’s mother has confirmed that Tunisha was in fact in a relationship with Sheezan and blames him for her daughter’s death.

Also, according to an anonymous source from the Police, actor Sheezan Khan is being detained at an unknown location and is likely to get arrested post the interrogation.

