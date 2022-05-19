Exclusive! Urmila Sharma to soon enter ‘Nath: Zevar ya Zanjeer’ on Dangal Tv

Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer is produced by Shoonya Square Productions. Actress Urmila Sharma will soon be entering Dangal Tv’s Show, ‘Nath’
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 21:59
TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new entries and exits are happening in various TV shows. 

Dangal TV's show Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time now. 

The show starred Arjit Taneja and Chahat Pandey in the lead roles. However, Arjit made an exit from the show a while ago. 

Actress Urmila Sharma will soon be entering Dangal Tv’s Show, Nath: Zevar ya Zanjeer. She will be playing the mother of the negative lead and we are very excited to see her.

Dangal Tv has launched many shows including Shubh Shagun. Dangal TV has also created shows such as CIF, Crime Alert, Shiv Arjun: Ek Ichchadhari Ki Dastan, Bahurani, Kahaani Ek Raat Ki, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Ek Anokhi Rakshak - Naagkanya, Devi Adi Parashakti, Aye Mere Humsafar, Ranju Ki Betiyaan and Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, and Mann Sundar.

Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer is produced by Shoonya Square Productions. 

