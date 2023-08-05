Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia talks about playing negative and positive roles, feels grateful to be known as the “Komolika” of television

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most loved and respected actresses on television. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the actress expresses how happy she feels about people still remembering her as “Komolika”.
MUMBAI :Urvashi Dholakia is no less than a superstar on television. She has been in the industry for more than two decades.

She rose to fame with her character Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and became a household name.

Today, she is considered as one of the best vamps on television and her character is referred as an example when actresses play a negative role.

These days, she is ruling the television screens wholesale portraying the character Devi Singh Shekhawat in the serial Pushpa Impossible and the audience love her performance.

Today, she has a massive fan following and they still refer to her as the “ Komolika” of television.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the actress  expresses how happy she feels about people still remembering her as “Komolika”. 

The actress said “I am overwhelmed that people still remember that character and today, when negative roles are spoken about, Komolika tops the list”

We asked further asked the actress about the kind of response she has been getting while portraying a positive character after such a long time and after earning fame through negative ones. 

To which, the actress revealed that everyone is loving her positive role in the serial and she has only received positive feedback till now. She further says that she is not only played negative roles, but also comic ones. She then went back to negative, and is willing to explore more through positive roles now. 

She often posts reels with her children and audience love watching them together. The viewers are shocked as the actress doesn’t look like a mother. Here, Urvashi responds saying that, “How can someone know how a mother looks? This is a perception of the audience that we need to look a certain way to look like a mother. These days, we all try to look our best, so I keep up with the times.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love Urvashi and are excited to see her in a positive role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

