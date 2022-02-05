EXCLUSIVE! Utkarsh Gupta opens up on his journey till now in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says, he would love to do scenes with Sneha Namanandi who plays Shivina's character and much more

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the beginning.

The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of the viewers.

Ekta Kapoor chose some of the finest actors from the television industry to portray the characters and her decision proved to be a success.

Every actor in the show is getting a great response from the fans for their stellar performances.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles in the show, the supporting star cast too is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

And as we all know how time flies quickly, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has now achieved a milestone.

The star cast is extremely happy with the latest achievement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently clocked 100 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

The star cast can't stop jumping with joy as they complete 100 episodes.

The show achieved a milestone of completing 100 episodes. How has the journey been so far?

The journey of 100 episodes has been amazing. All the characters got along so well and we didn't even realize if we were coming on the set to work or just going from one home to another. Everyone is so good at their work. It is fun to work at a place where each of them has their own style and own point of view. It is fun to work with people who have different opinions as you get to learn so much. It's amazing to do scenes with them. I enjoyed this journey.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show which will always remain special to you.

I remember a comedy scene where Brinda had to wear a wig and it was not worn properly. Everyone could see this but she was so much involved in the scene that she didn't even realize. It eventually fell down in front of everyone. All of us started laughing. Brinda got ready once again. That was the funniest moment in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. ll the memories were unforgettable.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

I really wanted to perform with Shivina because she sets the screen on fire during her scenes. I am a very big fan of hers. She is just amazing. I want to perform scenes with her but I never got a chance. I hope I get to perform with her in future episodes.

Well said, Utkarsh!

