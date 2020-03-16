Exclusive! Utkarsh Gupta reveals how he bagged the show, speaks about his experience with Balaji Telefilms

MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Utkarsh Gupta is a popular actor and has featured in many television serials like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Naagin 5.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him about how he bagged the role in the serial Parineetii and his experience of working with Balaji Telefilms.

How did you bag the role in Parineetii?

I was a part of two to three Balaji serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Naagin 5. I had auditioned for these roles, and they called me and gave me the role in Parineetii.

How was the experience of working with Balaji Telefilms?

The experience has been great as an employee. It is my workplace, and one needs to be a professional and have passion for shooting. I love my job and want to say a big thank you to Balaji Telefilms for giving me this opportunity.

Any similarities between you and the character you play?

The character is very simple and naughty. Whichever character you see me in, there is a little of me in it. That’s what’s challenging for an actor.

Well, it’s good to see Utkarsh in a happy place.

