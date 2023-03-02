Exclusive! Utpal Dashora roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star in the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

As per sources Actor, Utpal Dashora is all set to enter Pushpa Impossible.



Utpal has been a part of shows like Sadda Haq, Jai Jai Bajrang Bali, Waghle Ki duniya and Abhay.



Meanwhile on the show, we know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.

On the other hand, Pushpa gets everyone to sign the NOC trusting Pushpa and having faith in her. Dipti learns that Bapodara signed the contract with another group.

Recently, Mansi was under threat of kidnapping, and she will want to thank Ashwin for warning her. Dharam will soon come to India.



