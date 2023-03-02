Exclusive! Utpal Dashora roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 14:16
Exclusive! Utpal Dashora roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star in the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ:   Garima Parihar is very Upset with her Pushpa Impossible co-star Naveen Pandit; his reaction will leave you in splits

As per sources Actor, Utpal Dashora is all set to enter Pushpa Impossible.


Utpal has been a part of shows like Sadda Haq, Jai Jai Bajrang Bali, Waghle Ki duniya and Abhay.


Meanwhile on the show, we know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.

On the other hand, Pushpa gets everyone to sign the NOC trusting Pushpa and having faith in her. Dipti learns that Bapodara signed the contract with another group.

Recently, Mansi was under threat of kidnapping, and she will want to thank Ashwin for warning her. Dharam will soon come to India.


Are you excited to see Utpal on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: This trio from Pushpa Impossible is setting Major Sibling Goals, check out

PushpaImpossible JDMatheja sonysab WAGLEKIDUNIYA KarunaPandey RajeshWagle Deepali Pansare latest entertainment news LATEST TV NEWS
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 14:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Zee TV is all set to strengthen its early pre-primetime with 2 new shows - Lag Ja Gale and Maitree!
MUMBAI : As a part of its endeavour to strengthen its pre-primetime slots, Zee TV will now air its fiction shows all...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh takes her sister’s help, Sahiba agrees to bear the cost of the wedding
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Is Sharib Hashmi a part of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel? Actor reveals – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Sharib Hashmi is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has impressed one and all with...
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?
MUMBAI :The marriage of one of the most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the talk of the town, the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh tries to kill herself, Sahiba agrees to all her wishes
MUMBAI : Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Recent Stories
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Deepali Pansare of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible! 
Exclusive! Deepali Pansare of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible! 
Surbhi Chandana, Shrenu Parikh to Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, and Abhishek Kapur, Here’s the list of all the co-actors who becom
Surbhi Chandana, Shrenu Parikh to Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, and Abhishek Kapur; Here’s a list of all the co-actors who became the closest of friend trios!
Tanvi Malhara
EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on her reaction to Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho going off-air: I was very devastated when I heard about it, I am not able to sleep ever since then
EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara starrer Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho shooting to wrap up and air its last episode on TH
EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara starrer Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho shooting to wrap up and air its last episode on THIS date?
EXCLUSIVE! “ I think OTT is the perfect balance between movies and television”, Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about her how to
EXCLUSIVE! “ I think OTT is the perfect balance between movies and television”, Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about her how to gets into the role of Haseena Malik, her interest in the OTT landscape, and the actors that inspire her!
Deepali Pansare
EXCLUSIVE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Ho fame Deepali Pansare opens up on playing negative characters, shares her bond with the star cast and much more