EXCLUSIVE! Vaibhav Ghuge and Sneha Singh to be the choreographers in Sony TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

We all know that Sony TV is gearing up for one of the most popular celebrity based dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

The show which aired on Colors for the past 10 seasons is now all set to be airing on Sony TV.

We have already revealed many contestants who are all set to be a part of this show.

Apart from the contestants, the show will also see some well-known choreographers who will be sharing the stage with the celebrity contestants.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Vaibhav Ghuge and Sneha Singh are going to be the choreographers in the show.

Nothing much is known about who their celebrity partners are.

There are reports about Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi are approached to judge the contestants.

Reportedly, Tejasswi Prakash and Paritosh Tripathi are approached to host the show.

The show is all set to hit the small screens from 1st November.

