EXCLUSIVE! Vaibhavi Kapoor ENTERS Imlie as Aryan's ex

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Now the breaking news is that Vaibhavi Kapoor is all set to enter the show as Aryan's ex-girlfriend. She was the one who Aryan truly loved before falling for Imlie, her return to Aryan's life is set to bring major twists to the show. Will she break all the love knots that were tied between Aryan and Imlie?

We have seen Vaibhavi in Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna and more. Well, it is surely going to be interesting to see the twists she shall bring with her entry into the show.

Currently, Imlie decides to confess her feelings to Aryan and just when she does that she receives the biggest shock of her life that Aryan has moved on and he is back in a relationship with his ex. What will Imlie do now? Is Aryan telling the truth or hiding his feelings?

For Imlie's good Aditya will decide to leave the country and not come back as he is already heartbroken by Imlie's decision. He realises that now she has fallen for Aryan and will never come back to him. It would be best if he left them all and started afresh for himself.

