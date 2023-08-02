Exclusive! Vaishali Arora roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 17:31
Exclusive! Vaishali Arora roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also read -  Exclusive! Swarnghar Actor Aastha Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s next starring Akshit Sukhija?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

Currently, WE have an exclusive and exciting update.

As per sources, actor Vaishali Arora has been roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming show Piya Abhimani starring Akshit Sukhija.

Vaishali Arora has earlier worked in many projects, one of which was MTV Beats’ Pyaar Karo Na.

Also read - Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

Are you excited for the upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dangal TV Aastha Sharma Vaishali Arora Akshit Sukhija Full Focus Production new show serial TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 17:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Raavi and Rishita stay back to get a share of the Pandya House
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
MUMBAI :Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most famous Bollywood movies. It was Karan Johar’s directorial debut and...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Arjun gets hit by Prithvi’s bullet; saves Rakhi’s life
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh in Jawan and more; here’s what the Khans are doing next
MUMBAI :It was said that the Khans’ era is coming to an end, but things have totally changed after the super success of...
Exclusive! Hemang Palan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Hemang Palan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Hemang Palan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out
Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Drama To Unfold In Pakhi and Virat's Life With Re Entry Of Sai In Chavan House
Drama To Unfold In Pakhi and Virat's Life With Re Entry Of Sai In Chavan House
Bollywood's Ace Designer To Design Wedding Attires For The Cast Of Teri Meri Doriyaann For Their On Going Shaadi Sequence ?
Bollywood's Ace Designer To Design Wedding Attires For The Cast Of Teri Meri Doriyaann For Their On Going Shaadi Sequence ?
Dharampatnii’s Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan strongly resembles This character from K3G? check out
Dharampatnii’s Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan strongly resembles This character from K3G? check out