Exclusive! Vaishali Arora roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

As per sources, actor Vaishali Arora has been roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming show Piya Abhimani starring Akshit Sukhija.

Vaishali Arora has earlier worked in many projects, one of which was MTV Beats’ Pyaar Karo Na.

