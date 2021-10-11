EXCLUSIVE! 'Vaishnavi and I clicked at the first meet itself', Himanshu Malhotra gets CANDID about Star Plus' Chikoo Mummy Durr Kei, his paring with Paridhi Sharma and more

MUMBAI: Starplus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewers routine with its storyline and stars.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo aka Vaishnavi Prajapati TALKS about her Journey, favourite person on set and more

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a danced based show with a heartwarming storyline about a mother who is in search of her long lost daughter. Although she meets her, she is unable to recognise the connection between the two.

Apart from the mother-daughter in the show, Himanshu Malhotra plays the lead as Chikoo's father Milind, we got in touch with the dapper and asked him about his take on the show and more.

What made you agree to the character in Chickoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei?

One major reason is Nilanjana ma'am and the production house. The shows that they have created are absolutely brilliant and ofcourse my dear friend Jagrut Mehta who is also the creative director of the show pushed me to say yes. Once I read the script there was no way I would disagree. So yup the major reason was the makers, Star Network and its storyline.

You have been paired with Paridhi for the first time, tell us about it

Well, you cannot create the chemistry it just falls into place. Everyone is liking the scenes that we are doing together. Yes, this is the first time I have been paired opposite Paridhiji. As an actor, she is fabulous, as a human she is fabulous as well. I think for two co-actors to collide with each other and create a chemistry that the audience wants to see onscreen, the most important thing is that there is a beautiful level of trust and friendship between each other, that comes out naturally between us.

Tell us about your offscreen bond with Vaishnavi

The truth is, sometimes it happens in life when you meet someone you instantly connect and you feel that sense of bond. I remember at the reading session when the first time I spoke to her. I bonded and connect with her, that's exactly when I felt I had a connection with her and it has exponentially grown over time. I call her my Angel and this bond will surely stay for a very long time now.

We can't wait to see more of Chikoo and Milind's father-daughter bond onscreen.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "I am not a trained dancer but I am glad that I learnt Kathak well in such a short span", Paridhi Sharma REVEALS some interesting facts about her character Nupur, journey with Patiala Babes and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com