EXCLUSIVE! Vaishnavi Ganatra on her bond with Shaheer Sheikh on the sets of Woh To Hai Albelaa: He is a kid at heart, helps me with scenes and is extremely fun-loving

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Vaishnavi Ganatra is impressing one and all with her stellar performance in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles.

Woh To Hai Albelaa also has Kinshuk Vaidya and Rachie Sharma playing pivotal roles.

Vaishnavi is seen playing the role of Priya Sharma in the show and portrays Hiba aka Sayuri Sharma's sister's character in the drama series.

The show's story is getting interesting with every passing day and so are the characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vaishnavi who spoke in length about her personal and professional life.

How has your character shaped up so far in the show?

I am playing the character of Priya Sharma in the show Actually, I am very grateful that I could bag this role because it has given me exposure to the many many emotions that even I didn't know I could portray. Speaking from the character’s side, I have explored myself. I have grown a lot. Priya has always been a rebellious kid. She is someone who wants to protect her family at all costs, even if it is at the cost of her safety. In the beginning, I have been shown quite protective and rebellious, always supporting my family members and giving them a reality check. Although, lately even I have been shown facing problems regarding my one true passion, hockey. Priya has been able to portray a lot of different and detailed emotions of her own, which I suppose a lot of the audience will be able to relate to in the coming few episodes.

What new can the viewers expect from your role?

The viewers can definitely expect a lot of emotions being expressed by her in the near future, of course, in-depth. Priya has always been someone who reacts to others’ family problems. Now, as time precedes, she has problems of her own. She faces difficulty in convincing her family of her own needs. Being the youngest one in the house, she has never been exposed to her own personal stuff. In fact, she has always used her sister’s things. There is one thing she owns with pride, her dream, her passion, her favourite sport i.e hockey. And then faces trouble regarding the same. So, there are various kinds of emotions that she herself explores for the first time in the show, frustration, hurt, guilt, helplessness and much more.

Who is your favourite co-star on the set? How much do you miss shooting with Anuj Sachdeva?

This one is hard to choose! I love spending time with each and every one of them. Shaheer, of course, is great, literally a kid at heart. He always makes me feel comfortable during scenes, helps me improvise and is really fun-loving! I really like talking to him. We have this thing, when we are sitting and have nothing to do we try and get to know each other. I ask him things like what's your favourite food or which fruit do you like? And then he asks me the same. We get to know each other in a true sense. I love sharing those kinds of bonds. Hiba, again, is a gem. We crack a lot of jokes all the time. All pointless ones but we know that we’ll understand them. Kinshuk is hilarious. He always has something to say which makes me laugh. We pull each other's legs and have a hell of lot of fun. Although, there has been a void. Since Anuj left, we have been missing him a lot. We are in touch with him but not as much as we were during shoots. He used to be a part of all our jokes. Mostly, he was the one cracking them. He had a lot of knowledge to give as well. I really miss shooting with him.

Vaishnavi has previously done Zee TV's show Humari Waali Good News.

