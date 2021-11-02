EXCLUSIVE! Vandana Singh and Himanshu Gandhi roped in for Zee Punjabi's Tere Dil Vich Rehan De

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know how a lot of channels are rolling out new shows in the upcoming days.

Zee Punjabi is one of them who has entertained the viewers with its amazing content over the years.

ALSO READ: Himanshu Gandhi roped in for Shemaroo TV's new show Jurm Aur Jaazbaat

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show.

It is titled Tere Dil Vich Rehan De.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Vandana Singh and Himanshu Gandhi are roped in for the show.

Himanshu will be playing a parallel lead in the show.

The show will start airing from 22nd November onwards at 6.30 PM on Zee Punjabi.

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Muskaan fame Vandana Singh comes on board for Loud Roar Studios next titled ‘Gilehriyan’!