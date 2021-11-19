EXCLUSIVE! 'Vanraj's anger is at its peak' Sudhanshu Pandey reveals this about the current track, and his interesting hobby; READ INSIDE

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is well-known for his stint in Bollywood, TV and Music. Presently, he has become one of the most adored stars with his character Vanraj. Fans don't miss out on his single post or episode of the show to react on.

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him a few fun questions to which he had some notable answers to share. you wouldn't want to miss them.

With the current track, Vanraj has turned extremely negative has this affected you personally in recent times?

Yes, with my current track I wouldn't say Vanraj has turned extremely negative his anger and frustration at their peak. No, this doesn't affect me personally at all. I don't let the characters affect me personally as I believe that's the only skill an actor needs to have. I have played many characters but haven't let them affect me personally.

Talking about Sudhanshu, what are his hobbies?

I don't have many hobbies, one thing I love to do the most is when I sit alone and I sing to myself. It is something really soothing to me.

What's your 3 am food?

I have a very disciplined life, I don't eat anything after sunset. If I eat anything post-dinner then it would mostly be fruits or alkaline food but otherwise, I don't have any 3 AM food as I lead a very disciplined life. At that hour I would be sleeping anyway.

Sudhanshu has been nailing onscreen as Vanraj in Anupamaa, and knowing more about his hobbies and routine is a cherry on the cake for his fans.

