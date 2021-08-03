Exclusive! Vansh Sayani aka Jigar of Balika Vadhu Season 2 talks about his shooting experience, reveals the similarities between him and Jigar

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu was one of the most loved and successful shows on television. Season 1 had begun way back in 2008 and went for eight years.

The show starred Avika Gor, late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Siddarth Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Sriti Jha, Anup Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, and late actress Surekha Sikri.

The show is all set to release season 2 on 8 August.

The show stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles. This time, the story and casting are completely different, and the audiences are waiting for Season 2.

During a press conference, Vansh spoke about his experience of shooting for this upcoming show.

The young lad said that he had a wonderful experience shooting for the serial, and since there are many senior actors, he learned a lot and received guidance.

He also said that he had a good time working with his Anandi is on screen, and he is just loving every bit of it.

Vansh also shared similarities between his and Jigar, where he said that he loves to study just the way Jigar does, and that’s why his parents have allowed him to follow his passion for acting.

He also said that though Jigar doesn’t like Anandi in the serial, he likes his co-star Shreya and he has a fun time shooting with her.

