EXCLUSIVE! Vanshaj fame Puneet Issar opens up on playing a negative role in Mahabharat, says people used to call him Dusht Duryodhan, reveals it had a long lasting effect on the viewers

MUMBAI: Hindi film industry and TV's most popular actor Puneet Issar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj.

The senior star is portraying the role of Bhanupratap Mahajan in the show and is being loved for his stellar performance.

Puneet Issar has several decades of experience both in TV as well as films and is fondly remembered for portraying some memorable roles in his career.

With Vanshaj, he has only added another feather to his cap with his fine performance and fans are loving him in the show.

In one of the recent interactions with TellyChakkar, Puneet Issar spoke about his son doing a show with the same production house and much more.

Interestingly, Vanshaj and Shiv Shakti's sets are nearby, when asked if he sometimes visits the sets of his son Siddhant's show and gives him any tips, Puneet said, ''I believe that we must give our kids roots and wings but they have to make efforts and reach to their final destination. I have prepared him for his career. He is young enough to take his own responsibilities.''

When asked if there were any effects on his personal life after he played a negative role in Mahabharat to which Puneet said, ''It created an impact on my personal life. The image of a negative character on my personal life is quite huge. It creates a long lasting effect. When I used to go to peoples' houses, the ladies used to not serve me food. They used to refer to me as, ''Dust Duryodhan''. I feel blessed that my character was well-appreciated in a way.''

