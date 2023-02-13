Exclusive! ‘Vardi toh I think main chura ke leke jane wali hoon’, says Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi in a recent interaction

Gulki is amongst the most talented actresses that television has come across and has been entertaining the audience for a long time now as SHO Haseena Malik on Maddam Sir. She has also been part of the theatre circuit and known for TV projects like Paramavatar Shri Krishna.
MUMBAI :The Cop-comedy on Sab TV has been winning hearts for a long time now and is set to go off air. Gulki Joshi has been playing the character of SHO Haseena Malik and is loved for the same. The show is soon to go off air and Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress on the same.

The actress talked about the feelings regarding the show and how she is getting mixed feelings and unable to register it and feels numb towards it.

How much will you miss this vardi of yours?

Currently, I can't believe it and I think I will be stealing the vardi and leaving and I would like to keep it with me as a souvenir. You never know, life is very long, we can’t exactly tell what happens when!

What do you have to say about the buzz around Season 2 of the show and all the actors remaining in character on the same?

There is no official information on the same but the world functions on hope so let’s hope for the best!

What is your message for the fans of Maddam Sir?

Thank you! You have redefined love for me and you have redefined fan following for me and I couldn’t be more grateful!

So, that was Gulki being candid about her feelings regarding the show ending and her love for her vardi and fans!

