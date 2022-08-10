Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

The show stars Iqbal Khan as Dev and Rachana Mistry as Vidhi. It’s a love story that challenges the stereotypical thought-process of the society, showing that age is just a number when it comes to love.
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together, they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

The show stars Iqbal Khan as Dev and Rachana Mistry as Vidhi. It's a love story that challenges the stereotypical thought-process of the society, showing that age is just a number when it comes to love.

As per sources, Varsha Sharma is soon to enter the show as Divya. Varsha Sharma has earlier appeared in Dangal TV show Rakshabandhan  - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Let’s see what twists and turns this character will bring.

