Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together, they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

Also read - Cute! Rachana Mistry looks the cutest with glasses, take a look

The show stars Iqbal Khan as Dev and Rachana Mistry as Vidhi. It’s a love story that challenges the stereotypical thought-process of the society, showing that age is just a number when it comes to love.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Now, we are here with the latest update on the show.

As per sources, Varsha Sharma is soon to enter the show as Divya. Varsha Sharma has earlier appeared in Dangal TV show Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Also read - Exclusive! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Finally, both the families accept Vidhi and Dev’s love

Let’s see what twists and turns this character will bring.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.