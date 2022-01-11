EXCLUSIVE! Varun Badola to play the LEAD ROLE in Ravi and Sargun's Swarna Mandir on Colors Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ show Udaariyaan which has become quite popular among the masses and is the no one show on the channel are working on another show under their banner Dreamiyata for Colors This new show will also be shot in Chandigarh.

We hear that the show will be apparently on the lines of the famous film Baghban. Now the exclusive news is that Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Varun Badola play the lead role in Swarna Mandir.

A source close to the show revealed that the story shall revolve around Varun and Sangeeta in the show, and Ronit Bose Roy shall play a pivotal cameo of Sangeeta's husband in the show. It is out that the cameo shall be only for 10-12 days and then the story shall begin with Varun being Sangeeta's lover. The story is set for a middle-aged couple and the romance shall be similar to Varun's previous show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Sangeeta and Varun shall reunite after almost 16 years post working in Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand.

