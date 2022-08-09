EXCLUSIVE! Varun Toorkey APPROACHED for Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery?

Varun Toorkey who was last seen in Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni is approached for Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 13:37
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Plus has a series of amazing shows that are doing quite well. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of them that has been working wonders ever since its launch. 

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. 

Well, it's been several months since the show has gone on-air and the viewers have witnessed so many new entries.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is gearing up for a new entry soon. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery will see actor Varun Tookey making an entry soon. 

Nothing much is known about Varun's role yet. 

Varun has previously starred in shows like Uttaran, Qubool Hai, Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein , Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Choti Sarrdaarni.

We are sure that Varun's entry will bring some amazing twists in the story. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta TellyChakkar
About Author

