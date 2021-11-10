EXCLUSIVE! Varunn Jain on bagging Tera Mera Saath Rahe: It was quite challenging for me as I didn't get time to watch the show before I kickstarted the shoot

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe has been constantly entertaining viewers ever since the beginning.

With actors like Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim, and Vandana Vithlanee reuniting, the makers have roped in some fresh faces too this time.

Pooja Kava, Jyoti Mukherjee, Sumati Singh, and Nitin Vakharia, Maharshi Dave among others are seen in pivotal roles on the show.

We recently learnt that actor Rajkumar Singh who played the role of Chirag Modi is no longer a part of the show.

The actor is replaced and Varunn Jain is now roped in to play Chirag's character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Varunn who spoke about bagging Tera Mera Saath Rahe and much more.

You are replacing an existing character in the show. Did you find it challenging to step in someone else's shoes?

Of course, it is a very challenging thing for me to step in someone else's shoes and deliver what they are expecting out of me. Things are extremely new for me and so is the show. The biggest challenge for me was that I had never watched this show. When things materialized, it was Diwali time. I went home after my mock shoot. That time I didn't get time to see the show. I got a call the very next day for the shoot after I came to Mumbai. I didn't get any time to understand the character. But I got a nice brief on set about my character.

How similar are you to Chirag in real life? Any qualities you imbibe from him?

Chirag's character is very positive, loving and caring which I am actually in real life. I am exactly the same. Whenever I am home, I make sure everyone is comfortable around me. I am just like Chirag in my real life. I have mostly done negative and grey characters, so this one is quite different for me. It is quite a challenge for me to portray it well and in a different way.

Did you feel nervous as you are set to share screen with some of the most renowned faces of television like Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Gia Manek among others?

I had a great experience on the set on the first day itself. They treated me so well. Everyone came to me and made me comfortable. Everybody was so welcoming. I haven't shot with Gia and Nazim yet but with the other actors I did. Everyone with whom I shot was extremely co-operative and the director was also very supportive. It takes a little bit of time to adjust to the new working environment.

