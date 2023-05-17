EXCLUSIVE! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a launch date and time slot

The show's backdrop is of Gujarat and going by the star cast, it looks quite promising. Titli has finally got the launch date and time slot.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 12:38
Titli gets a launch date and time slot

Well, the makers are coming up with a new show titled Titli which stars Vatsal Sheth, Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki in the lead roles.

The show's backdrop is of Gujarat and going by the star cast, it looks quite promising.

And now, we have an exclusive update that the show has got its launch date and time slot.

Titli will hit the small screens from 29th May onwards at 11 pm.

The show is produced by Story Square.

How excited are you for Titli? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Jyoti Rajawat Star Plus Titli Vatsal Sheth Neha Solanki Avinash Mishra story square
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 12:38

