EXCLUSIVE! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a launch date and time slot

Star Plus has been entertaining viewers with so many amazing shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Pandya Store, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

And now, the channel is gearing up for another show soon.

Well, the makers are coming up with a new show titled Titli which stars Vatsal Sheth, Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki in the lead roles.

The show's backdrop is of Gujarat and going by the star cast, it looks quite promising.

And now, we have an exclusive update that the show has got its launch date and time slot.

Titli will hit the small screens from 29th May onwards at 11 pm.

The show is produced by Story Square.

