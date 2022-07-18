EXCLUSIVE! Veda Agrawal JOINS the cast of Barrister Babu 2 on Colors Rishtey

Barrister Babu is popular for its capacity to enlighten its audience about the social issues that seem normal to a lot of people in our country. They not only highlight the issue but also provide effective solutions to them and educate the masses about right and wrong.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:20
Veda Agrawal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another refreshing update from your favourite show Barrister Babu. 

Also read: Wow! Pranali Rathod reunites with this star from the cast of Barrister Babu

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Barrister Babu is popular for its capacity to enlighten its audience about the social issues that seem normal to a lot of people in our country. They not only highlight the issue but also provide effective solutions to them and educate the masses about right and wrong. We had exclusively learnt that the show is all set to return with a sequel on Colors' Rishtey. There will be a new cast for sure but we have a piece of big news to share. 

We exclusively updated that Aurra Bhatnagar returns to play the lead for the sequel as well. She was overtly adored as Bondita in Barrister Babu and she had set a benchmark for the character later the role was played by Anchal Sahu. The show ended with Bondita and Anirudh reuniting with their two adorable children and Batuk's tortures ended. Krish Chauhan bags the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Krish earlier in shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Balika Vadhu 2 and more. 

Now, the breaking news is that Superstar Singer's Veda Agrawal joins the cast of Barrister Babu 2 as young Devi, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. 

We are really excited to meet Aurra back on screen after the first season. it is speculated that the second season shall have interesting drama to unfold.

Also read: Hilarious! Barrister Babu fame Aura Bhatnagar will leave you in splits, Here's why!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar
 

Anirudh Roy Choudhary Bondita Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni Pravisht Mishra Barrister Babu Spoiler Alert Anchal Sahu Bhavya Sachdeva Colors tv Colors Rishtey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
UNMISSABLE! You will be SURPRISED to see how Ulka Gupta prepped herself for this crucial scene in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show has...
Sexy Siren! Watch out for Chetna Pande’s hot and sexy bikini avatars
MUMBAI : Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in...
Interesting! Estranged couple Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi roped in for THIS reality show
MUMBAI: MTVs’ upcoming new show MTVs Ex or Next has been taking the internet by storm with its new and exciting concept...
Exclusive! Actress Minoli Nandwana bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits and Bots
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world. We have constantly given you all the...
Exclusive! Ravi Jhankal bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.We have constantly given you all the latest...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Ishaan locks Pakhi and Tara in a room?
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Recent Stories
alia-ranbir
Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions
Latest Video