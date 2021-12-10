EXCLUSIVE! 'Veena Sippy hasn't left me here too' Shalini Kapoor Sagar on her character in Sirf Tum, bond with Vivian Dsena and more

MUMBAI: Sirf Tum portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow. Starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as Suhani and Ranveer.

It is said that the show is inspired by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh and just like the film, Shalini Kapoor Sagar essays the character of Vivian Dsena's mother in the show, we rang to actress to know more about her character, bond and so on, check out what she had to share:

How has it been shooting for it and tell me something about your character?

The character is very different from the ones which I had played earlier, were very strong and powerful characters, she takes charge and has that Durga Avtar vibes. For the first time, I am playing a character where I am very submissive towards her husband. When it comes to son and mom the love angle is very strong, he can be outspoken and rude outside but in front of mom, he has to listen to her. I am enjoying this character and the attention I am getting with it.

How is it with Vivian, on and offscreen?

We share a great bond offscreen, I have experienced that the newcomers or leads often address you in a particular way, you are already playing the character of a mother and then the co-stars treat you in such a way where you begin to feel you are too old. With Vivian, he talks to me as 'Tu', he doesn't make me feel awkward. These days everybody knows that the age difference between the leads and their parents onscreen barely have any age gap. Since day one, we connected on a cord that we are both buddies and he has always made me feel comfortable about it. The bond is very good and I am enjoying it.

Any such character which has been the closest to my heart?

Closest to my heart will definitely be Veena Sippy, she was too good and cute, the role which she had in the entire show was lovable. I loved dressing up as Veena Sippy, I have carried forward her style here as well, I couldn't leave Veena. I really hope Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum gets a sequel.

