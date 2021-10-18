Exclusive! Veer Bhanushali and Aayesha Vindhara roped in for Zee TV’s Teri Meri Ikk Jindri

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, produced by Prateek Sharma under his banner LSD Films, is heading for a leap.

Yes, as per reports, the daily will move to a new slot while the new show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will take the slot of the above-mentioned show on the channel.

The reports also suggest that the show will take a leap of approximately 5 years and actress Ritu Chauhan who is rose to fame with Piya Albelaa, will enter the show. She will essay the role of Jogi’s sister.

Now, we hear that makers have roped in two young artists namely Veer Bhanushali and Aayesha Vindhara.

According to our sources, Aayesha will play grown-up Laado which is currently played by Puvika Gupta and Veer will be part of Arora family.

We could not get through to the actors for a comment.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri stars Adhvik Mahajan and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!