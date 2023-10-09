Exclusive! “Veer that we have seen till now, the one who stays happy and makes other people happy, won’t stay the same”, Paras Arora on the upcoming track of Dil Diyaan Gallaan and the change of character in Veer

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 04:45
Paras Arora

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment. 

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences. 

ALSO READ: Barsatein: Wah! Reyansh now determined to teach Aaradhna to smile

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a major leap, and we exclusively reported that Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

Paras Arora plays the role of Veer and is loved by the audience. TellyChakkar caught in touch with actor to talk about the upcoming track. 

Talking about the upcoming track, he said, “Somewhere, I think the reason is that the day the child is born, is the same day Veer lost Amrita. The Veer, who was so crazy about the kid, was after only thinking about the kid since eight months. He pampered Amrita so much, but he was so excited for the baby. So, because of losing Amrita, his adoration for the child is lost somewhere, and he doesn’t even want to look at her. Whenever le looks at her, he is reminded that he lost Amrita because of her, and so his connection with the baby has been altered. And he has maintained a distance and the Veer that we have seen till now, the one who stays happy and makes other people happy, now that character won’t stay the same, a lot has changed”. 

Dil Diyan Gallan will soon take a 10-year leap, where the character of Amrita will die.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think the characters here have a capacity to surprise the audience because they are more relevant and contemporary.” – Barsatein actor Vimarsh Roshan on what made him say ‘yes’ to the show

Reema Vohra Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora Ziddi Dil Maane Na Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Sony Sab Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Veer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Sahiba leaves the Brar mansion to study in a hostel
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “Veer that we have seen till now, the one who stays happy and makes other people happy, won’t stay the same”, Paras Arora on the upcoming track of Dil Diyaan Gallaan and the change of character in Veer
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
WOW! Yukti Kapoor on her show Keh Doon Tumhein: “I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes
MUMBAI: After her successful stint in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir, Yukti Kapoor is back with her next show which is...
Anupama Solanki shares how Jamtara helped her escape fraud
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki says that the Netflix series Jamtara which talks about financial frauds, actually...
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: LOL! Amitabh Bachchan reveals what Jaya Bachchan is up to when he goes home after the show
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film
,MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in ‘Jawan’. While we won’t give spoilers about whether he plays the good...
Recent Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yukti Kapoor
WOW! Yukti Kapoor on her show Keh Doon Tumhein: “I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki shares how Jamtara helped her escape fraud
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: LOL! Amitabh Bachchan reveals what Jaya Bachchan is up to when he goes home after the show
Amitabh
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan has made some shocking revelations while hosting the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, check it out
Tejasswi
Interesting! From Tejasswi Prakash to Sriti Jha, shows that defined actors' careers
Sagar
Kya Baat Hai! “I think it’s been more than 3 years and we are still number one, this has only happened because of love and support of fans”, Sagar Parekh aka Samar talks about the show, the dilemma of Samar in the show and more