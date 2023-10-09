Exclusive! “Veer that we have seen till now, the one who stays happy and makes other people happy, won’t stay the same”, Paras Arora on the upcoming track of Dil Diyaan Gallaan and the change of character in Veer

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a major leap, and we exclusively reported that Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

Paras Arora plays the role of Veer and is loved by the audience. TellyChakkar caught in touch with actor to talk about the upcoming track.

Talking about the upcoming track, he said, “Somewhere, I think the reason is that the day the child is born, is the same day Veer lost Amrita. The Veer, who was so crazy about the kid, was after only thinking about the kid since eight months. He pampered Amrita so much, but he was so excited for the baby. So, because of losing Amrita, his adoration for the child is lost somewhere, and he doesn’t even want to look at her. Whenever le looks at her, he is reminded that he lost Amrita because of her, and so his connection with the baby has been altered. And he has maintained a distance and the Veer that we have seen till now, the one who stays happy and makes other people happy, now that character won’t stay the same, a lot has changed”.

Dil Diyan Gallan will soon take a 10-year leap, where the character of Amrita will die.

