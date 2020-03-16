EXCLUSIVE! Veera decides to KILL Sejal by sending a Gurkha behind her after knowing that she is a Spy in Colors' Spy Bahu

Sejal rushes home as she wants to tell the truth to Yohan, while Veera comes to know the truth that Sejal is a Spy and she was the one who had sent the Gurkha behind Sejal. So that he kills her. Veera enters home in a rage saying, Apne Saas Ke Haathon Tabaah Hone Ke Liye Tayaar Hojao' 

Mumbai: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some exciting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: https:EXCLUSIVE! 'Krish is my favourite character, I love everything about him' Devashish Chandiramani gets CANDID about his character in Spy Bahu, his style statement and more

Sejal and Yohan thought his father is with the terrorists, but Veera is the one and she has hidden the arms on their property. Yohan and Sejal find the bombs hidden in the godown and see that Veera has put Drishti's life in danger by handing her the bomb. Sejal and Yohan reach in time and diffuse the bomb saving Drishti from Veera's clutches.

We exclusively revealed that Veera tries to harm Sejal by spilling oil on the stairs but Sejal sees it from the room so doesn't fall trap of her devious plan and decides to make Veera fall into her trap, she spills the oil in her room and Veera ends up falling and realises that Sejal is 2 steps ahead of her. On the other hand, Yohan goes for a deal with his father and is quite unhappy by cracking it as he didn't want to associate with the company and the deal. What will happen now? Will Sejal expose Veera's true face?

Sejal gets a call from her mother where she reveals that Veera knows about her truth and she realises that her mistake was that she diffused the bomb in front of her. She realises that now Veera won't spare her and her life is in danger for sure. Sejal's mother reveals that she is sure Yohan will support her but Sejal is in a major dilemma will Yohan accept her after knowing the truth or break all ties with her. For Sejal, Yohan's love is a priority.

Sejal gets a call from her mother where she reveals that Veera knows about her truth and she realises that her mistake was that she diffused the bomb in front of her. She realises that now Veera won't spare her and her life is in danger for sure. Sejal's mother reveals that she is sure Yohan will support her but Sejal is in a major dilemma will Yohan accept her after knowing the truth or break all ties with her. For Sejal, Yohan's love is a priority.

Also read: https:SHOCKING! Team of Spy Bahu has a WILD VISITOR on the sets of the show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

 

