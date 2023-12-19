Exclusive: Vendaant Saluja roped in for &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Vedaant Saluja who will enter the show as Keshav. Vedaant is known for his stint in Made in Heaven 2, Neighbor’s Kitchen and more.
Vendaant

This time, we have news about &TV’s popular show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The show is produced under Edit II productions and it is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! The show is about how Happu, a policeman, who lives with his family and his life is filled with humorous events and misadventures at home and at work.

The show features Yogesh Tripathi and Geetanjali Mishra in titular roles. Well, now to spice up the drama, there will be a new character entering the show. The character will be enacted by actor Vedaant Saluja who will enter the show as Keshav.

Vedaant is known for his stint in Made in Heaven 2, Neighbor’s Kitchen and more.

