Exclusive! Veteran actor Shishir Sharma enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

The show has witnessed many new tracks, ups and downs which have amazed the viewers who have unflinching faith in Sai Baba.

We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of delivering news from the entertainment world to our viewers.

Also read: Exclusive! “There were many incidents wherein finalizations take time and then it becomes a challenge for me”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalawati of Mere Sai

Sony TV's one of the long-running shows Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations. The show started on the small screens on 25th September onwards in 2017. It's been more than four years now and the show is working wonders. The show has witnessed many new tracks, ups and downs which have amazed the viewers.

Now, we have an exclusive update regarding the show that veteran actor Shishir Sharma who has been a part of this industry for more than two decades, is all set to enter the show. We hear that his role will be pivotal and he will bring in a lot of changes in the lives of everyone. 

Shishir was been a part of many shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Shastri Sisters, and many more. 

Also read: Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

On the other hand, Vidya fame actor Ankush Joshi has bagged a pivotal role in the show as well. However, the details are not revealed to us yet.

How excited are you to see them together in Mere Sai?

Do let us know your views.

For more news and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

Latest Video