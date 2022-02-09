Exclusive! Veteran actor Shishir Sharma enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the telly world. We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of delivering news from the entertainment world to our viewers. We definitely don’t want you’ll to miss out on the happenings of your favourite shows.

Sony TV's one of the long-running shows Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations. The show started on the small screens on 25th September onwards in 2017. It's been more than four years now and the show is working wonders. The show has witnessed many new tracks, ups and downs which have amazed the viewers.

Now, we have an exclusive update regarding the show that veteran actor Shishir Sharma who has been a part of this industry for more than two decades, is all set to enter the show. We hear that his role will be pivotal and he will bring in a lot of changes in the lives of everyone.

Shishir was been a part of many shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Shastri Sisters, and many more.

On the other hand, Vidya fame actor Ankush Joshi has bagged a pivotal role in the show as well. However, the details are not revealed to us yet.

