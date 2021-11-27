EXCLUSIVE! Veteran actress Nayan Bhatt to ENTER Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

MUMBAI: Zee Tv is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers have roped in Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh for the daily soap, which is titled Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary and Karuna Verma are also a part of the show.

Now, the exclusive news is that Veteran actress Nayan Bhatt will be entering the show in a pivotal role. Her character is said to be a cameo, she will bring a major twist to the show. The actress was last seen in the show Tantra on TV.

Currently, The helpers leave the room unlocked and Devraj's first wife escapes the room. While running through the corridor, she drops a candle that sets the curtain on fire. Shockingly, Krisha is caught amid the fire while Devraj jumps in to save her. Later, while everyone is guessing the reason for the fire, Krisha makes a shocking revelation.

