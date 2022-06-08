Exclusive! Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal reacts on show going off-air, this is what she have to say

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Earlier this day there was a buzz that the show would go off-air, so we got in touch with Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal to know the complete truth on this and she replied, “The show is not going off-air, our show is shifted to 6. pm instead of 6.30 pm and another show would replace it but which show is not yet revealed to us.”

Talking about the show, a major twist will come ahead with fashion show drama and reportedly there would be a wardrobe malfunction with Simar.

