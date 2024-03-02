Exclusive! Vicky Jain reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 17; talks about being the audiences’ favorite and shared his thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s eviction

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain was one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 house and since day one he played the game well.

He did get along with almost everyone in the house but then later on began to have differences with Aishwarya – Neil where the two kept having fights with each other.

He had a great bond with Abhishek in the beginning but towards the end it faded away.

His fights with wife Ankita were the talking point inside and outside of the house.

But his game was loved by the fans and he was given the title of mastermind in this game. His eviction was a shocker to many as they thought he would reach the finale of the show.

Though he didn’t win the trophy, he won many hearts of the audience and the fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vicky and asked if his life has changed post his participation in Bigg Boss and does he regret doing the show.

How has life changed post Bigg Boss Season 17 ?

The journey was good but what matters is the result. After coming out of the house, I received so much love, positive comments and emotions from the show, where the fans have come and told me how I have entertained people through my journey. I feel only gratitude for the opportunity. You only take and remember the good things of the show. Changes definitely come into your life post the show as you are locked for such a long time and cut off from the outside world and there is no distraction. The things that the audience didn’t like in the house you cannot change but one can acknowledge it and work on it and then change accordingly and will change it.

You were seen as the strongest player of the show and were termed as the mastermind of the show and people thought you would win the trophy; do you think Munawar deserved to win?

Post my journey what mattered to me was the way the audience reacted to my journey, the feedback that I received was so overwhelming. So many of my fans told me that they thought I was the true winner as they loved my journey and it was good. So the love and support I am receiving is bigger than the trophy and that is what matters at the end.

I dont have followers or belong in the entertainment business. It was from this show that I got a strong fan following and even many of the contestants felt that I was a good player and hence I am satisfied with my journey. We have done so many things in the house and one should take Munawar’s way in a good sportsmanship way.

If not you the audience definitely thought that Ankita would win but her eviction also shocked the audience and the fans

When you come out and meet your family and the fans it's so overwhelming that you forget about the wrong things and we don’t want to get into it. At the end, the journey was good and worth it.

Do you regret doing Bigg Boss since so much of your personal life was shown on television?

When you are locked in the house everything is very different and people like to see the negative part of it as when you’re stressed in the house only that would be seen as the circumstances in the house become like that. As in the Bigg Boss house there isn’t any freedom to do anything we like in a routine where all the work needs to be done by our self and that is the time where the worst part of your relationship would come out but it’s not permanent. It helps you to realize that we both need to have patience and we need to learn from the mistakes we have made and we have to become stronger and come out of the house.

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky played the game really well and he did deserve to win the show as since the beginning he started to play the game but though he didn’t win he has won many hearts of the audience.

