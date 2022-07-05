EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya opens up on the PREGNANCY track in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, and shares that it takes a toll on her after performing such hard-hitting scenes

Vidhi Pandya who plays the lead role in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye opens up on the current pregnancy track and much more.
MUMBAI: Sony TV rolled out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye a few months ago.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria who are seen playing the lead roles in this drama series. 

The fans are thrilled to see Vidhi and Vijayendra once again teaming up for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye after Udaan. 

Armaan and Saumya's on-screen jodi has become a huge hit. 

As it's been a few months since the show went on air, TellyChakakr got in touch with Vidhi who spoke about her journey so far in the show and much more. 

The pregnancy track came as a huge surprise for the viewers. What was your reaction to it?

It is the most beautiful and important track in the show. When a woman is about to become a mother, she goes through a lot. The woman comes to know in a true sense how her partner is there for her. My reaction to this was I was really looking forward to shooting all these sequences. The beginning has happened but I am looking out for more. The journey of pregnancy will be shown in-depth and in the most real way. 

Were you nervous as actresses tend to get conscious with such tracks being introduced in the show?

No, I am not nervous. The only thing I am nervous about is that I hope I pull off the pregnancy track because I am 24 and I have never been a mother. I really hope I make justice to this whole pregnancy track. I wish to do this till the end. 

A lot of relatable moments of a pregnant woman's journey are shown which is Saumya going through and of course, we have seen how Armaan's approach towards it is. How hard-hitting is it to perform such scenes?

It is sad because the way Armaan is behaving is not right. His wife is pregnant with twins. We are trying to show the real side of society where a lot of people are really nice to a certain extent. But there are some men who do not value this phase. And here, Armaan is having an affair with my cousin. It is hard-hitting. Whenever I shoot these sequences and I think about someone going through this, it is so bad. It does take a toll on me emotionally. But I love to perform such scenes because I want to be the voice and bring a change through this show. 

The track is quite challenging as well as an eye-opener for the viewers. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye hit the small screens from 7th February onwards on Sony TV. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

